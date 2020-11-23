Sen. Blumenthal, local health officials urge immediate funding for vaccine distribution in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is among those calling on Congress to approve billions of dollars in additional funding to support the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Pfizer was one of the first two pharmaceutical companies to request emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile CT’s senior senator says Connecticut can’t afford to wait to fund vaccine distribution.

Vaccines by Pfizer and Biopharmaceutical New Technologies are both awaiting review by the FDA. As they do, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined health officials at Charter Oak Health, a federally funded health center in Hartford, that has performed over 1,200 COVID-19 tests to date.

Blumenthal joined other democratic senators Monday in writing a letter to congressional leaders asking for $10 billion for vaccine distribution efforts. That includes funding to simply spread the message about it, since polls suggest many Americans are reluctant.

“Right away on an emergency basis, even before the inaugural, so this vaccine will be available to people across the country and in Connecticut regardless of their means,” said Blumenthal.

Dec. 10 is the day Pfizer FDA plans to review, just over two weeks away. Approval could potentially be as soon as over two weeks ahead.