(WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will join a panel to address the consequences of digital misinformation campaigns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel discussion on COVID-19 scams and digital profiteering starts at noon Monday. Also joining the forum throughout the day are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Vice President of the European Commission, and members of Parliament from the U.K. and Canada.

