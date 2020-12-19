Senators Blumenthal, Murphy get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (left) and Richard Blumenthal (Right) receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine per its availability from the Capitol Attending Physician. 12/19/2020.

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal announced Saturday they received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senator Murphy posted a photo to social media Saturday of him getting the vaccine. He said that he is following vaccine guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and it’s going to save lives…I got the first of two doses today, and I encourage everyone in CT to get vaccinated,” Murphy said.

Senator Blumenthal also took to social media to share the historic moment.

“Since this pandemic began, I’ve looked to public health officials to inform my decisions. When the Capitol Attending Physician made the vaccine available & my doctor recommended I get it, I rolled up my sleeve right away. I trust this vaccine is safe & effective,” Blumenthal said.

Both senators encourage everyone in Connecticut to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

Connecticut started vaccinating healthcare workers as well as nursing home residents and staff last week with Pfizer-BioNTech’s formula. The Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Friday evening, and Connecticut hospice is expected to receive their shipment of Moderna vaccines Monday.