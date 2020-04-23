Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweets that her oldest brother died from COVID-19 complications

(ABC News) — Former Democratic presidential contender and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted that her oldest brother died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” she wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday.

“What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him,” she continued.”

“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I’ll miss you dearly my brother.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.