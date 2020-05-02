Sen. Fasano urging Lamont to reopen state on May 10

(WTNH) — Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano is pushing back against Governor Lamont’s plan for a soft reopening of the Connecticut economy on May 20.

Sen. Fasano wants the governor to bump up the date to May 10.

Fasano wrote a letter to Governor Lamont Friday expressing concerns about waiting until May 20 to start the process of returning people to work and reopening small businesses.

Related Content: Highest ranking Republican in Connecticut, Len Fasano, is stepping down

“What is abundantly clear is that small businesses and their workers are the backbone of Connecticut and every day we delay getting these folks back to work we are worsening the state’s economic problems in the long run, which will have a cascading effect on the state budget, on core social services, and on the most vulnerable populations,” Fasano wrote in part.

Web Extra: Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano’s letter to Gov. Ned Lamont