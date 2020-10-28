Sen. Murphy joins Hartford Hospital leaders to thank frontline workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy joined Hartford Hospital leadership Wednesday morning to thank frontline workers who continue to put themselves at risk to save lives.

Murphy says the work they did early in the pandemic set an example for the rest of the nation.

“While you saved thousands of lives in Connecticut, you have likely save tens of thousands of lives all over the country because it happened here first, and you literally had to learn on the fly,” said Murphy.

Murphy continues to call for the full utilization of the Defense Production Act to produce more PPE and press for a heroes fund that would provide hazard benefits to frontline healthcare workers.