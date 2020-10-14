Sen. Murphy urges Eastern CT residents to get tested for Covid-19 to stop uptick in cases

WILLAMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Eastern Connecticut is one area seeing a spike in cases. Officials are reminding residents testing is still the best way to control the spread.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has a message for Windham County residents: when it comes to Covid-19, don’t listen to your president but do listen to the Centers for Disease Control.

Murphy toured Willimantic’s Generations Family Health Center Wednesday to urge the community to get tested amid a spike in Coronavirus cases.

“If we want to stop this uptick in its tracks, then we need to get people down here,” said U.S. Sen Chris Murphy.

Without a federal testing program, local officials say prevention is the only defense against the virus already connected to more than 3,500 deaths in Connecticut.

“It’s an abomination that President Trump and the administration haven’t built a national testing program so that these tests take a couple of hours to get results, rather than a couple of days. The tests are everywhere rather than just a handful of places,” said Murphy.

“This mask is the fundamental barrier between you and the disease,” said Arvind Shaw, CEO, Generations Family Health Center.

Generations is one of more than a dozen federally funded health centers across the state where people can get medical care at no cost or on a sliding scale.

On Wednesday morning, one lone patient lined up for a nasal swab.

“We’re still floundering around with a lack of cohesive public policy on this issue and this really affects disproportionately certain communities. This is one of the communities that is disproportionately affected,” said Shaw.

Testing is around back, Monday through Friday. It’s free for patients.