Senate minority leader urges Lamont administration to release daily nursing home COVID data

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Kevin Kelly wants Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration to release daily data on nursing home COVID-19 case data now that facilities are accepting COVID-19-positive patients.

Right now, the data is released biweekly.

Kelly also wants the governor to reverse guidance that urges short and long-term care facilities in Connecticut to take in patients with COVID-19 from hospitals if they can. It is not a requirement for these facilities to accept these patients.

“Any policy that knowingly introduces COVID-19 into nursing homes is not wise nor does it have the interests of nursing home residents top of mind,” Kelly wrote in his letter to Lamont. “You must exercise an abundance of caution with this population, mindful of Connecticut’s experience in 2020 and the recommendations of the Mathematica report. I urge you to reverse your policy on this matter. Should this policy remain in place, it is vital that we get real time information on virus spread in our nursing homes so that action can be taken immediately to save lives. To wait two weeks between reports as COVID-positive individuals are placed into our nursing homes creates a dangerous delay in information sharing.”

Read Kelly’s letter to Lamont and the state’s Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani below.