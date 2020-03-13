CT senators call for more federal relief efforts amid coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s U.S. senators are imploring the Trump administration to take more action to provide coronavirus testing and take aggressive steps to provide financial relief to workers, small businesses, healthcare providers and first responders.

Both senators say they don’t even want to be in Connecticut right now. They say the country is in the midst of a public health and economic crisis and they wish they were on the Senate floor passing legislation that would help the country deal with this pandemic.

The House is debating legislation Friday to address the coronavirus pandemic, while U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Murphy gathered in Hartford at a federally funded health center where they criticized the Trump administration for a lack of strategy and shortage of tests.

The senators are calling on the president to open up emergency funding to help states battle the crisis and support measures that would provide more labs and more testing.

Murphy and Blumenthal say states have been left to make hard decisions without enough guidance from the federal government, going so far to call the president’s response to coronavirus “a nonresponse.”

“For many families here in Hartford and across the state, if you miss one paycheck you’re on the brink of financial ruin. You can’t buy groceries, you can’t afford diapers, you can’t pay your mortgage so you can’t wait until next week to pass legislation to provide paid sick leave we need to be doing that today,” said Murphy.

“We are in the midst of both a health and economic crisis and we need to address both, and so far I have been appalled and astonished not only by the two months that have been lost in containing this crisis and the continuing lack of strategy or plan on specifics,” said Blumenthal.

The senators say they ultimately want to investigate the federal government’s response to coronavirus. But for now, they’re calling on bipartisan action to deal with the crisis.