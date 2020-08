(WTNH) — Connecticut U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are heading to Yale School of Medicine Tuesday to learn about its new coronavirus test.

The test allows medical professionals to see if someone has COVID-19 by taking a saliva sample. Yale developed it through a partnership with the NBA. It’s already been given the green light by the Food and Drug Administration.

The meeting is set for 9:45 a.m. this morning.