MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut U.S. senators are hosting a roundtable discussion about the impact of the coronavirus.

Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are inviting the community to the Milford campus of Bridgeport Hospital.

Related: Local schools take precaution to get ahead of coronavirus transmission

They will be alongside doctors and local leaders to talk about virus’s potential impact here in Connecticut.

That event is happening at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.