HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Trinity College announced on Sunday that seven of their students are now in self-quarantine off campus after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The university did not provide details on where the students might have been exposed, but ensured that it did not occur on or near campus. All of the students have been examined at the school’s Health Center and are not displaying symptoms consistent with the virus.

The self-quarantine will be a mandatory 14-day period.