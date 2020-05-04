Several major airlines now require passengers to wear face masks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Several major airlines started requiring all passengers to wear face masks while on board their planes, as travelers are slowly returning to the skies.

Airplanes are one of those places where it’s almost impossible to keep six feet between you and other people. After videos from crowded flights made the rounds on the internet, several major airlines are now forcing passengers to cover up.

Sunday, Spirit Airlines started making all passengers wear face masks. On Monday, United, Delta and JetBlue follow suit.

If you are flying on any of those airlines, you have to wear a mask for the whole flight. Flight attendants are already doing that.

Most major airlines are also leaving middle seats empty to allow for more space between passengers.

The mask order comes after complaints, pictures and videos from several recent flights that showed crowded planes with many passengers not wearing masks.

Air travel is down more than 90 percent, so the airlines are doing whatever they can to get people back in the air. Thousands of planes are simply parked at the nation’s airports right now.

At Bradley International, they are cleaning the airport more and there are hand sanitizer stations placed around the terminals. The TSA is also allowing passengers to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer with them in their carry-ons.

The airport falls under Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order that everyone should wear a mask whenever they cannot stay six feet apart.

That rule now extends to the airplane itself on Delta, United, Spirit and JetBlue.