Several towns reinstating indoor mask mandates after increase in COVID-19 cases

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

(WTNH) – The case of the omicron variant was detected in Hamden, and as a result, the town’s mayor is now reinstating the indoor mask mandate.

With the case numbers on the rise, many other cities and towns are following suit. The mask mandate has only been lifted for a month, but now that community transmission is an issue.

“This is an important step to take in keeping people safe,” said Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

COVID infection rates and hospitalization are on the rise and with the emergence of the omicron variant in Connecticut, local leaders are bringing back mask mandates.

“We need people to wear masks, wash their hands, social distance, and get vaccinated,” Garrett said.

Masks are now required again inside Hamden town facilities. This comes after a case of the omicron variant was detected this week. Newington and East Hartford are also requiring masks to be worn inside government buildings.

East Hartford offered residents a $20 gift card Thursday to get vaccinated against COVID. The town’s daily COVID positivity rate is more than double the average with 27 people testing positive per 100,000.

“We need to make rounds when it comes to our younger adults, and we are still also seeing gaps in coverage with minority populations,” said East Hartford Health Director, Laurence Burnsed.

Officials expected cases would spike following the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, their message is clear and it’s one we’ve heard before: mask up, socially distance, and get vaccinated and boosted. Nearly two years into the pandemic, the community has mixed feelings about it.

“I’ve got to get my booster today. I want to be on the safe side,” said Ron Stichling.

“The idea that a politician is telling me how to run my life just turns me inside out,” said Henry Syphers.