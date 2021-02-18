Severe winter weather across the country may impact upcoming deliveries of COVID vaccine to CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As Connecticut continues to open up new mass COVID-19 vaccination centers, will there be enough vaccine to go around? The severe winter weather is hampering efforts to get the vaccine around the country and to us here in CT.

So Moderna is distributed out of a warehouse in the south called McKesson, they got hammered with snow and power outages in the last week or so, and Pfizer is out of Michigan which also was hit with severe weather.

So how is CT doing on its vaccine supply? Especially on those required second doses?

Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday, “Almost all of our doses for this week have arrived, so we don’t anticipate any big delays, there may be some small delays.”

This week, the vaccines came in early before the storm. But next week is questionable because crews are still clearing roads and rehanging powerlines across the country trying to get the infrastructure back on track as soon as possible so more vaccine deliveries can start rolling.

Josh Geballe, COO for CT, said, “We are going to be watching it very closely, but so far no indications of delays for next week.”

The governor’s office says the problem isn’t with the tractor-trailers not being able to get through the snow – that’s part of it – but the main bottleneck is at the warehouse down south. There’s just not enough people to get it done.

Thursday on a New England-wide conference call, Massachusetts Governor Baker said he’s sending the National Guard down south to get the vaccine shipment. But CT didn’t seem to think that was going to work.

Geballe said, “We are not sure that that is going to do the trick. There is a lot of work that needs to be done in the McKesson facility, pick and pack the deliveries and get them on pallets and get them to the airport and so forth.”

Geballe says the state does have a little wiggle room as we have a strong network set up to shift vaccines from one location to another to compensate for a delayed shipment, but if the delays drag out…

“We will cross that bridge when we get there,” GeBalle said. “If we don’t get doses we don’t get doses, and we will have to work with providers to try and reschedule, as many other states around the country are doing right now.”