Seymour tea room gets creative with takeout menu to stay open during coronavirus outbreak

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– Tea with Tracy, a tea room in downtown Seymour, would normally be bustling on a day like Friday. Now during the coronavirus outbreak, it’s quiet.

“It’s been very rough,” said Joel Tenpenny, who owns the business with his wife Tracy. “Most people don’t think of to-go as an afternoon tea sandwich or scones or desserts. Most people think of pizza or Chinese.”

While many restaurants are suffering because of the statewide restaurant ban, more experiential dining like this is taking an extra hit.

“We’re built on you come in, enjoy tea and have that experience,” said Tenpenny. “We’re not set up to-go.”

People normally come for the experience of an afternoon tea in a beautiful space, now that that’s not possible the owners have had to get creative with their takeout menu.

“We’re doing a spring box of tea,” said Tracy Tenpenny. “So it’s going to be ten flavors of tea for spring and we’ll put that up on our Facebook and website when that’s ready hopefully mid-week next week.”

They’re also offering their full afternoon tea menu and have added all-day breakfast sandwiches to try to appeal to more customers.

And regular customers miss the dine-in experience.

“We would always come with friends, it’s a nice place.” said Jan Cormack. “We enjoy our socialization and the food and of course missing that is hard on everybody.”

Maria and Joshua Fintz stopped by for an iced tea and are happy to support to a local business.

“We’re still trying to go local in pretty much everything we can,” said Maria. “We’re trying to stay within our town as much as we can to make sure they stay open after this.”

And it seems Tea With Tracy is determined to do so.

“We’re here, we want to take care of our customers and we just can’t shut down,” said Joel. “We don’t want to do that. We want to be there for those who want to get what we offer.”