ShopRite in Milford deep cleaning after workers test positive for coronavirus

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — ShopRite in Milford is taking extra steps to keep employees and customers safe after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Management made the announcement on Facebook saying, “Many of us know a friend, family member or co-worker who has been affected. The same holds true at the ShopRite of Milford, where members of our work family…have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

It is unclear at this time how many employees tested positive.

In light of the diagnoses, the store is taking the following steps to try and stop the virus from spreading:

Making sure the diagnosed associate is no longer in the workplace.

Asking colleagues who may have been in close contact with that person to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Implementing deep cleaning procedures, including sanitizing all workspaces used by the associate and common areas.

Taking extra steps to deep clean and sanitize food contact surfaces and high-touch areas throughout all our stores while promoting social distancing and putting up Plexiglas shields to provide a measure of protection to our associates and customers.

“It’s important that you know we remain committed to transparency, and we think sharing this information with you is the right thing to do,” the Facebook post read. “We also feel it’s important to protect the privacy of our hardworking colleagues; should we learn of additional associates who have been affected, we’ll continue to implement the CDC protocols.”

On March 31, the Connecticut Food Association issued new safety guidelines for protecting grocery store employees and their daily customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines changed how people do their grocery shopping, including social distancing at the check-out line and limiting customer capacity in stores across the state.