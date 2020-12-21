 

ShopRite partners with US Dept. of Health, CDC to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

by: WTNH Staff

(WTNH) — ShopRite now joins CVS and Walgreens in offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the public when it becomes available.

ShopRite has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

The program will provide COVID vaccine coverage to pharmacies across the country, including some ShopRite pharmacies. HHS and the CDC will work with select ShopRite pharmacy locations to increase access to COVID vaccines in the communities that ShopRite stores serve.

