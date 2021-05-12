‘Shot and Slice’: New Haven, FEMA holding COVID vaccine clinic on Green with pizza

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven and FEMA is holding a COVID vaccine event on the Green Wednesday.

It’s a free clinic happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and no appointment is needed. It’s open to everyone — not just New Haven residents.

The Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. Those who get Pfizer can come back to get the second dose on June 2.

There will also be a pizza truck, music, and games.

If you can’t make it out Wednesday, they will be back on the Green for Thursday. Those who attend and get Pfizer Thursday can get their second dose on June 3 at the Green.

