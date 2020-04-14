SHU, Hartford Courant poll: Gov. Lamont’s approval rating is up since beginning of coronavirus crisis

Conn. (WTNH) — A recent poll coordinated by Sacred Heart University and the Hartford Courant revealed that more than half Connecticut’s residents feel positive about their quality of life living in the state, and the approval rating of the governor has gone up significantly and consistently since he took office.

The Sacred Heart University Institute for Public Policy and the Hartford Courant collaborated with GreatBlue Research to look into the “salient issues facing the State of Connecticut.”

The researchers interviewed 1,000 Connecticut residents between March 24-April 3, 2020 via phone or digital interview methods.

The poll included 40 questions covering topics such as:

๏ Thoughts on the quality of life in Connecticut

๏ Governor Ned Lamont’s job approval ratings

๏ Sentiments around COVID-19 with respect to the

State’s response, economic impact, nationwide

response, and media coverage

๏ Ranking of 2020 Presidential election candidates

๏ Opinions regarding Connecticut’s exclusive gaming

rights with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the

Mohegan Tribe

๏ Demographic profiles of respondents

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE RESULTS:

Quality of Life in CT

Results from the survey indicated the percentage of residents who reported their quality of life to either be “excellent” or “good” remained consistent (64.2% in April, 62.3% in March), but there has been a small increase in residents believing that the quality of life in CT is “declining” (22.9% in April compared to 21.3% in March).

How would you rate the job Governor Ned Lamont is doing?

The survey results indicated a consistent increase in CT residents surveyed reporting they “approve” of how the governor is doing (41.4% in April compared to 31.0% in March, compared to 28.1% in December 2019, compared to 24.1% in September 2019).

The numbers were much higher when surveyors were asked about the job the governor is doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

67.2% of CT residents surveyed said they “approve” of the way the governor is handling “communication to the public” during the crisis, and 65.0% surveyed said they “approve” of his “overall response and handling of the COVID-19 crisis.”

53.5% reported they “approve” of the way Lamont is “instilling confidence in state leadership”

51.6% reported they “approve” of the way Lamont is “addressing a plan for Connecticut residents and families”

45.0% reported they “approve” of the way Lamont is “addressing a plan for businesses in the state”

Governor approval rating April 2020 by political party affiliation:

25.7% approval among Republicans (18.7% unsure)

34.5% approval among unaffiliated residents (33.3% unsure)

60.9% approval among Democrats (26.1% unsure)

For all of the results from the poll: https://www.sacredheart.edu/media/shu-media/institute-for-public-policy/GreatBlue–Sacred-Heart-University-Pioneer-Poll-Report-April-2020-FINAL.pdf