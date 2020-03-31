Siblings make 402 ‘snack packs’ for hospital employees during coronavirus outbreak

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — While the coronavirus outbreak is a difficult time for the nation, it is bringing out the best in people, like the Eledavo family.

Stephanie Elevado would typically be with her family in Rhode Island at this time; however, she is currently at the family’s summer home in Niantic with her three children.

Her husband, Mo Eledavo, is a doctor at three hospitals in Rhode Island, and his family is playing it safe in Niantic.

On Sunday, the Eledavo kids put together 402 “snack packs” for healthcare workers.

“We just got different types of snacks,” said 13-year-old Alex. “I would say we got like vitamin packets. We tried to make the most nutritious snack we can to help them get through the day.”

Alex and his sisters, Lauren and Caroline, and their mom put together these much needed and well-deserved treats.

“We sent them all out today, and I’m hoping people pass it along,” Stephanie said. “The cafeterias are closed, and the doctors, nurses, staff at some of these hospitals are working 30 hours straight hours. “

With her husband on the front line, Stephanie knows firsthand how much supplies, especially personal protective equipment, are in demand.

“A woman, a seamstress reached out to me — who I barely knew — from Newport, and said she’d make all the masks,” Stephanie said. “I did tell her we’re in isolation from my husband. We have a daughter with a weakened immune system. She made 20 masks in less than 24 hours, dropped them off at the hospital for my husband and his colleagues.”

For the kids, they said it’s something feel great about during a confusing, scary time.

According to Alex, “It just feels good, that’s the bottom line of it. I can’t describe it.”