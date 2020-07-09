Sign up to be a volunteer in a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

(WTNH/CNN) — COVID-19 vaccines are currently being developed and researchers are starting clinical trials nationwide.

If you would like to be one of the first people to get a vaccine, a new website formed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health can help.

It’s called the COVID-19 Prevention Network. It provides information on all the vaccine clinical trials going on across the country. Researchers are looking to recruit thousands of volunteers.

Anyone interested in joining a vaccine clinical study can fill out a quick questionnaire on their website, coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.

