Simsbury chef creates greenhouse to keep diners ‘outside’ amid pandemic

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As Connecticut sees a rise in COVID-19 cases and scales back to Phase 2.1, restaurant owners are trying to be as innovative as possible with the winter months ahead.

News 8 spoke with chef Tyler Anderson, the owner Millwright’s in Simsbury, who has found a creative way to keep diners “outside.”

“All across the country in cold weather climates, restaurants are frantically, especially as numbers go up, restaurants are frantically trying to figure out ways to make it happen,” said Anderson.

So, he put together a prototype for an outdoor dining “greenhouse” as a way for him to hold onto outdoor seating while temperatures drop.

He spent tens of thousands of dollars in materials to build seven different dining greenhouses. Each one holds anywhere between two to 10 guests.

Chef Anderson got the prototype approved by the town of Simsbury, but the state stopped all plans in their tracks.

“It came out that the structures were going to be illegal,” he told News 8.

The Department of Economic Community Development worried these outdoor dining structures didn’t allow for proper air ventilation. However, Anderson said his prototype had specific designs to address airflow that were overlooked.

“They weren’t aware of our entire plan, with our plan of moving so much air through these things they’re actually safe than a COVID ICU room.”

He explained that a heated air system will push hot air through the greenhouse and a vent on the roof will allow for constant air ventilation while the guests dine.

Anderson also said one party will use the structure a night and that they will be sanitized after each use. He said the greenhouses will be contactless, meaning no staff will enter while a party is inside. Food and beverages will be passed off through a cart outside.

Guests who decide to eat in the greenhouse will have the unit for the entire evening and will experience fine dining.

Anderson said a specific menu will be created for guests who dine in the greenhouses. Guests will be able to make reservations for the greenhouses on Nov. 17.

