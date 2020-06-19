Singer who beat Covid-19 performs song to thank staff at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It was a big thank you Friday morning from a man who beat Covid-19 to the staff at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.

Peter Baldwin wanted to sing again. He is finally able to after a two-week stay at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.

Just walking out of the building and seeing his wife again is a big deal. Peter caught Covid-19 back in early May. He seemed okay early in the week.

“And then all, of a sudden, by Friday he just got weaker and weaker, and by Sunday I was like, ‘something’s very wrong here,'” said Peter’s wife Ella Fawber. “I was also diagnosed with Covid. I couldn’t even take him to the hospital”

“I was on the ventilator for probably about five days, then I started breathing on my own,” Baldwin explained.

After 18 days at Hartford Hospital, he ended up at Gaylord for rehabilitation.

“He lost a lot of his breath control, a lot of his muscle tone, all the things that, as a singer and performer, he really, really depended on,” said Gaylord physical therapist Tim Kilbride, who worked with Baldwin.

Through hard work and a great attitude, he can now go home with his wife and their adult children. Baldwin’s step-daughter Lindsay Fawber is a nurse herself.

“To have both him and my mom go through that and be able to come out and be okay, you’re so grateful because you know that’s not the case for everybody,” Fawber said.

Baldwin is a classically-trained singer and picked “The Quest” from Man of La Mancha to thank all the folks at Gaylord who helped him get back on his feet.

“It’s actually fitting,” Baldwin said. “If you listen to the words, it kind of describes what patients or maybe even what therapists are going through.”

He says he is still working on breath control, and he’s a little rusty, but, as the song says, he fought the unbeatable foe, and he reached the unreachable star.