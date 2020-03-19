Six confirmed coronavirus cases in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bridgeport as of Thursday, city officials confirmed to News 8.

Of those six people, three are currently hospitalized.

There are also four other people in Bridgeport being monitored for exposure to coronavirus at this time.

On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont confirmed that 96 Connecticut residents tested positive for Covid-19 but that number is expected to rise.

Thursday, the city of Meriden announced its first resident tested positive for coronavirus.

There have also been two confirmed coronavirus related deaths in the state, a 91-year-old man and an 88-year-old man.

Governor Lamont has signed an executive order to shut businesses down in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.