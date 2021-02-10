Slow vaccine rollout and COVID variants make for a dangerous equation, experts say

(WTNH) — Even though cases of COVID are going down in many places, some health experts have concerns about what is on the horizon. They say a slow vaccine rollout and variants make for a dangerous equation.

Every week and every day it seems doctors are trying to know exactly where we stand in containing this deadly virus and try to get ahead of it so we can all get back to life as we knew it. Right now, it seems to be a “wait and see” situation while staying safe for a while longer.

Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Oneyma Ogbuagu is now studying COVID-19 virus re-infections.

“Starting around the third, fourth month after infection individuals start to be vulnerable again with reinfection, even with the same strain that they had before,” Dr. Oneyma Ogbuagu says.

We asked about the role of vaccine protection, considering the very contagious and dangerous variant strains.

“We think that even if people do get infected that the vaccines could protect against severe disease and death so the advantage will be that the vaccines will protect against getting severely ill and dying from the disease which I will count as a win.”

He says the South African variant has become the dominant strain in that part of the world

With Connecticut’s eligibility now including people 65 and older, we asked if we can get ahead of the virus spread here.

“I think that the current pace of vaccinations is not happening at the pace at which we’d be able to achieve herd immunity even by the summer.”

He says insufficient vaccine coverage could set the stage for the variants to continue to emerge.

“I have since revised my optimism about 2021. I think we will still be in the thick of it by the fall, and the winter frankly.”

And he points out that no vaccine is 100 percent effective.

“People who get vaccines could still get infected and carry the virus. A certain proportion could still have an asymptomatic infection and still be part of the transmission.”

Dr. Ogbuagu says eventually new variants will not be surprising. He’s now studying just who is at highest risk of getting re-infected with the virus so that they can be protected in the best way.