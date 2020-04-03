Smith College sophomore gifted $3K from Taylor Swift after losing 2 jobs during coronavirus pandemic

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Friends and family of a Smith College sophomore are telling her “You Need to Calm Down” after she received $3,000 from Taylor Swift.

Jess Buslewicz has been a Swifty since she was 7-years-old. Loving all things Taylor, the Newington resident made a Tumblr in 2014, which was dedicated to Swift herself. The account even got a follow from the pop star, and she has been keeping up with it ever since.

On April 1, Buslewicz posted to her account about some hardships she was facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

She had not one but three jobs at Smith: research, tour guide and babysitting for a faculty member. Once the virus spread, she was only able to continue with the research position. She said it hit hard because her mother’s income was also affected by the outbreak.

“I was really nervous because my mom is a travel agent, so both of our incomes were threatened,” she told News 8. “Taylor’s always been someone for me to vent to, and that’s all I really expected it to be.”

But that’s not all it was. Buslewicz posted to Tumblr, desperately asking for help; however, she said she didn’t expect to get it — not even in her “Wildest Dreams” — and even padded her post with: “If you can’t send money… I would love pics of ur fur babies to make me smile…”

“Actually receiving a financial gift wasn’t even in my realm of thought.”

But her dream quickly became a reality. Swift saw the post and said, “Are You Ready for It,” dropping $3,000 into Buslewicz’s PayPal account.

“Jess, I saw your post about everything you’re going through,” the message read in part. “I hope this $3000 will help, and that you and your mom are healthy and safe.”

Buslewicz said when she saw the payment, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I’m pretty sure I just blanked for a second. [I] couldn’t even believe it was real. When I told my mom, she was watching a news segment on coronavirus scams, so she thought it was a scam until I showed her the message! [I] literally was shaking and crying for at least an hour after I got the notification.”

Thankfully, it wasn’t a scam or an April Fools’ prank. Swift made sure that was clear.

“PS it may be April 1 but this is NOT an April fools joke,” she wrote on PayPal.

But this wasn’t the pair’s first encounter. Buslewicz met Swift in 2018.

“We met in 2018 when she saw I was going to her concert and arranged to meet my sister and I backstage. I thought that would be the pinnacle of my fan experience, but she never ceases to amaze me! By some stroke of luck she saw my post and reached out.”

ONE YEAR SINCE THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE! I MISS U @taylorswift13 !! pic.twitter.com/1beOkXANeu — jess (@jessbuslewicz) July 27, 2019

The 20-year-old said she’s thankful for Swift’s generous donation.

“She has always been there for me in my times of need, and she didn’t disappoint. “

Apparently, Buslewicz isn’t the only fan Swift has helped.

According to ABC News, Holly Turner, a freelance music photographer and graphic designer, also wrote on Tumblr hat her livelihood was threatened and she was considering whether to leave New York City.

Swift sent $3,000 and wrote, “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.”

Despite the charitable acts, Buslewicz said that “haters are gonna hate,” but she hopes they can “Shake it Off.”

“I hope people see how much kindness means to a person. Taylor has a lot of money to give, and while that’s a great help, having her support and love is what really warmed our hearts. Everyone can be kind in these wild times.”

Buslewicz said she plans to use the money to pay some bills.

News 8 has reached out to Swift, but she has yet to comment.