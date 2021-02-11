Some 65+ who are now eligible for COVID vaccines are having difficulty getting appointments

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Thursday is the first day people 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But it may be a little while until many can get an appointment for that first dose.

Rita Frausini who will be 89 next week and her 91-year-old husband Victor got their second COVID-19 vaccine shots Thursday.

“Fine with both shots,” said Frausini. “We were fine with both shots. No reactions. Glad to get them.”

Now people 65 and older may be glad to get them. Starting Thursday that age group is eligible for the vaccine.

“I think it is. I think it’s a good idea,” said Jim Piatt, of East Lyme.

He is 74 and thought we was going to have to wait until his next birthday in March. He’s glad he can now get it sooner.

“I work part time at Barry’s and I think that’s important to get it done,” said Piatt.

“I have a daughter that’s in that group and she hasn’t been able to get an appointment yet, and she’s been trying,” said Frausini.

“We’re hopeful and optimistic that our vaccine allocation will increase from the state in the coming weeks,” said Rick Coppola with Yale New Haven Health. “And that will dictate how quickly we’ll be able to vaccinate our 65 and older population.”

Coppola says Yale New Haven Health has mass vaccination sites located throughout the state which may have more openings.

“We can have throughputs of thousands of individuals at each of these sites,” said Coppola.

While supply often dictates when people can get their shot, they are also encouraged to check around. If there are no appointments available near them, they can look farther away because they may find an opening in another area.

“My sister-in-law’s going to get her’s Monday,” said Frausini, who did say the appointment is not in southeastern Connecticut. “No she has to go to Coventry to get it.”

So if you don’t mind taking a ride you may be able to get your shot sooner.

“They can likely drive within a half hour,” said Coppola.