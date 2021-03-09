Some children hospitalized for COVID-19 and related inflammation syndrome

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the most part, children have been resilient when they contract COVID-19, but in the past year some have been hospitalized, most just to be monitored, but not all.

“Occasionally we have a child who is quite ill and may need to be in the ICU or may need treatment with an anti-viral or steroids,” said Yale Medicine pediatrician Dr. Thomas Murray.

Doctor Murray said at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, 30 children and teens required hospitalization in the past year from cases of COVID-19, with as many as 20 on ventilators.

Some had a mysterious hyper inflammatory response.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the first one being admitted in May, and of those 10 have required care in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Murray.

He said the syndrome has symptoms all parents should be aware of.

“Almost all of them have very high fevers, the belly pain can overlap; it’s usually quite severe. And then some of the children can have things like swollen hands and feet. They can have red eyes, cracked lips.”

Parents are urged to call their pediatrician immediately if they see any symptoms. It happens three to six weeks after having the virus.

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center just received an NIH grant to study an East Hartford-made chip that tests saliva or blood to determine if a sick child has that mysterious syndrome.

“If all goes well one day you’ll have a chip that you can spit on or a little bit of blood it will tell you if this is an infection from virus A, B, or C,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, Physician-in-Chief at Connecticut Children’s.

Dr. Salazar said that right now Connecticut Children’s is part of a group of children’s hospitals, including Yale Children’s Hospital that is in the process of applying for a $100 million grant from the NIH to study children and teens who have had COVID-19, to see if there are a lot of so-called long haulers.