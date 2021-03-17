 

Some Connecticut residents getting choice of which vaccine they want to receive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare started sending out 284,000 text and email notifications to people in Connecticut who will become eligible on Friday for the next vaccination category. Those are people 45 and over.

Hartford Healthcare announcing people can now choose which vaccine they would like when they receive their vaccination scheduling notification.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are MRNAs. The one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not as effective.

“We do provide this option because some individuals have preferences but generally our goal should be as a community to vaccinate as many people as fast as possible at this time,” says Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford Healthcare EVP and Chief Clinical Officer.

Both Hartford Healthcare and Yale New Haven Health have administered more than 100,000 vaccinations. That number will grow with the new age group eligible soon.

Yale leaders have seen a sharp reduction in hospitalizations among the older population, showing that the vaccine is working.

Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Yale New Haven Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer says complacency is our enemy and this is no time to let our guards down if we want to return to normal again. Masking and distancing and socializing safely.

“Hopefully in the next week or two we’ll see some weather break and we’ll be able to do some gathering outdoors which is very very safe,” says Dr. Balcezak.

