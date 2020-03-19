Some New Yorkers with COVID-19 improve; new business limits

A closed sign is displayed on the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training baseball gift shop at LECOM Park, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and suspended the rest of its spring training schedule. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(AP) — Indoor portions of shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania must close by 8 p.m.

Thursday as restrictions escalate in the region’s fight against the spread of coronavirus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also is requiring many businesses in his state to decrease their in-office workforce by 50%.

RELATED: More public recreational spots in Connecticut to close in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

The state has more than 2,300 confirmed cases and at least 20 deaths. Cuomo says more than 100 people who tested positive have recovered, and the person with the state’s first case appears to be free of the virus after recovering at home.