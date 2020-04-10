Some recovered healthcare workers back at work at Greenwich Hospital

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – As the number of coronavirus patients ramped up at area hospitals, it was all hands on deck for essential healthcare workers.

Many like Peggy Lennon, head of Surgical Services at Greenwich Hospital, were deployed to the front lines.

She says, “We were rounding on the units, we were coming up with strategies, we were supporting staff.”

So Lennon says that it was not all surprising she tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were exhausted. You’d go home every night and think oh do I have it? My head hurts a little bit, you are just waiting to get sick because it is so contagious.”

Two weeks later, she is back at work, inspired by her co-workers.

“Hearing stories of people who work for me, sitting with people as they were dying. Staff so scared they were going to get it and bring it home to their families, but they came in here anyway.”

She’s not certain though, just how she was infected with the virus.

“I saw an interview with a physician and they said, even though you don’t think you touch yourself, you touch your face. So it’s things like that, I could have touched a door knob, and then touched my face, who knows?”

The 42 year nursing veteran, came down with moderate symptoms.

“Finally about five days in, the fever broke and the headache went away. I still ended up with the body aches and the cough for a number of days after.”

Lennon kept treatment at a minimum.

“We have an infection preventionist disease doctor that swears people did better with when they had healthy levels of vitamin D, so I had been taking vitamin D. I wasn’t taking Tylenol or anything because I was afraid. I wanted my body’s immune system to work so I was really avoiding taking anything.”

Also comforted by the outpouring of heartwarming messages and acts of kindness for those crucial in the war against covid.

“I took an oath to be a nurse, many, many years ago. This is what it’s all about.”

Peggy Lennon’s first day back on the job was Thursday.

She says, “It just felt good, it felt right.”