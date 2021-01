(WTNH) — Some Walgreen’s pharmacies in Connecticut are now offering COVID vaccines to people 75 and older.

Twelve Walgreens in Connecticut are participating right now, including locations in Watertown, Torrington, Moosup and Jewett City.

Walk-ins are not accepted. You must have an appointment. They can be made online.