Somers Elementary School cancels classes Wednesday and Thursday after staff member tests positive for COVID

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have canceled classes at Somers Elementary School after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the staff member that tested positive was working with pre-K students.

As a precaution, classes at the elementary school will be canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Thursday, Sept. 10. All other schools will resume as scheduled.

“I apologize for the late notice and the impact on families and students,” Brian P. Czapla, Superintendent of Somer Public Schools, said in a statement. “The health and wellbeing of our students, staff and families continues to be our first priority. During these next few days, we will thoroughly sanitize the building, conduct our contact tracing, communicate with impacted families, and develop plans accordingly.”