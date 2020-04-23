Sources: Several CT nursing homes under-reporting coronavirus deaths

(WTNH)– New data is expected Thursday on the number of fatalities in nursing homes.

Already several sources have confirmed to News 8 that at nursing homes in East Haven and Windsor, deaths from Covid-19 have been much higher than initially reported, well into the double digits.

Now, the Chief Medical Examiner says that not all nursing homes have been reporting their suspected or confirmed COVID-19 deaths to him, despite being required to, and repeatedly warned by the Department of Health.

The ME says his office has found numerous instances of possible COVID deaths that were never reported by the nursing homes and only discovered as the body was set to be cremated.

The under-reporting is slowing down the ME’s office as they try to keep an accurate count of coronavirus cases in the state.

Families have also told News 8 that they are not informed when there is a COVID-case or death at their loved ones nursing home.

The Governor has said he’d look into whether nursing homes are require to do so.