Southeastern CT Council of Governments asking Gov. Lamont to issue executive order requiring indoor mask-wearing statewide

(WTNH) – The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (SCCOG) is urging Governor Ned Lamont to issue a new executive order to require indoor mask-wearing statewide.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Connecticut due to the Delta variant.

SCCOG, which is made up of 22 towns, held a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue of municipal mandates requiring the wearing of masks indoors. Also on the call were the Directors of three regional health districts in southeastern Connecticut, representatives of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe, SCCOG affiliate members, as well as SCCOG’s military liaisons from the United States Naval Submarine Base and the United States Coast Guard Academy.

It was noted during the meeting that there is difficulty for individual towns have for enforcing a mandate at the municipal level. The Council of Governments cannot require municipal members to mandate indoor mask-wearing, which is the reason the council is requesting Lamont issue a new executive order.