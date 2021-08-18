Southeastern CT Council of Governments asking Gov. Lamont to issue executive order requiring indoor mask-wearing statewide

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) –  The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments (SCCOG) is urging Governor Ned Lamont to issue a new executive order to require indoor mask-wearing statewide.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Connecticut due to the Delta variant.

SCCOG, which is made up of 22 towns, held a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue of municipal mandates requiring the wearing of masks indoors. Also on the call were the Directors of three regional health districts in southeastern Connecticut, representatives of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe, SCCOG affiliate members, as well as SCCOG’s military liaisons from the United States Naval Submarine Base and the United States Coast Guard Academy.

It was noted during the meeting that there is difficulty for individual towns have for enforcing a mandate at the municipal level. The Council of Governments cannot require municipal members to mandate indoor mask-wearing, which is the reason the council is requesting Lamont issue a new executive order.

“There is currently an executive order mandating that all unvaccinated individuals wear masks while indoors and the CDC strongly recommends wearing masks in indoor settings, guidance that Governor Lamont and the Department of Public Health have urged individuals to follow. Getting and encouraging vaccinations against COVID-19 continues to be the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus, and the governor continues to urge all elected officials to pursue those efforts in their communities.”

Max Reiss, Director of Communications for Gov. Lamont

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Healthcare doctor explains what cholesterol is, how it can negatively impact your life

News /

Gov. Lamont discusses impact of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will have on CT

News /

Wake for fallen Burlington firefighter happening in Bristol Wednesday

News /

CT woman who escaped from Afghanistan hoping to start non-profit, thanks American troops

News /

Gov. Lamont announces masks mandatory for students K-12 statewide

News /

Hartford Public Schools giving away backpacks, school supplies to families on Tuesday

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss