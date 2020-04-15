 

Southington photographer, Art Rich, dies of coronavirus complications

Coronavirus
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Flowers now line the outside of Art Rich photography to mourn the town’s well-known photographer, Art Rich.

Rich died on Tuesday after complications with COVID-19. He was 73.

His family said he had been placed on life support but was not showing any signs of improvement.

“Today is a sad day as we had to say goodbye to my father,” his daughter, Angel, wrote on Facebook. “We are devastated. It just hasn’t become a reality yet. We appreciate all the prayers and everyone who has reached out.”

“We do not fully understand this virus or how and who it decides to attack,” she said in another post. “My dad was overall a pretty healthy man…”

Rich was a life-long resident of Southington, where he raised his family.

Southington photographer, Art Rich, dies of coronavirus complications

