Southington superintendent confirms positive case of COVID-19 at local middle school

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington middle school officials have confirmed one person associated with the John F. Kennedy Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Timothy Connellan sent a letter to Southington Public Schools families and staff on Friday making the announcement. He also said the District has notified individuals who have been in close contact with the confirmed case.

His letter follows:

Individuals who have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 are referred to as “Cases.” “Contacts” are individuals who spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of a confirmed Case or had a direct exposure. This morning, the District and the local Health Department initiated a Case investigation at John F. Kennedy Middle School including contact tracing activities to identify all individuals who may have been in close contact with the Case. Individuals identified as close Contacts will be notified directly and advised of appropriate quarantine procedures. School district personnel in collaboration with the local Health Department will ensure that all Contacts have information on how to protect themselves and others. Information related to Case investigations is confidential and may not be disclosed by either the District or the Health Department. We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff and will proactively apply the appropriate response and mitigation strategies. Consistent with the state-wide protocol, quarantine strategies have been applied as appropriate in this situation and the appropriate families notified. This situation will be monitored closely in conjunction with local public health officials. The safety of our community is our priority.

