BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southwest Community Health Center is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 testing event in Bridgeport today.

The scheduled event will take place at the Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport from 9 a.m. to noon. Bass Pro will be donating 9,000 facemasks to the Southwest CHC.

It’s free — and you don’t even have to make an appointment to get tested.