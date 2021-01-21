St. Vincent’s Medical Center employees get second dose of Moderna vaccine

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Employees at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport have received their second dose of Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Steven Valassis, Chair of Emergency Medicine, received his first one 28 days ago.

Also this week, Phase 1B is now underway with individuals 75 years of age and older getting vaccinated at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. A second Hartford HealthCare vaccine clinic is located in Shelton.

Appointments are required to get vaccinated. You can make them through MyChart or by phone. For more information, go to HartfordHealthCare.org/vaccine.