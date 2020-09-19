Staffer tests positive for COVID-19, Congresswoman Hayes says

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) confirmed Saturday that a member of her staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hayes said she had been in close contact with the individual, and both of them worked in her Connecticut and Washington D.C. offices this past week.

All staff was notified and asked to quarantine and get tested. Her CT and D.C. offices will work remotely until further notice.

Hayes says she is waiting to get a test and will quarantine until she has a test and receives the results. She says she is asymptomatic.

“I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe,” Hayes said in a statement.