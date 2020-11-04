Stamford DPH closes 2 restaurants that allegedly violated COVID-19 policies

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford’s Department of Health has closed two businesses in Stamford for violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Stamford health officials say Café Luna on West Broad Street and Reyes Bar & Restaurant on Stillwater Avenue were both closed for allegedly violating health and safety guidelines relating to overcrowding, wearing masks, and serving alcohol without food.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday the State of Connecticut would roll back to Phase 2. The restrictions include:

Restaurants

50% indoor capacity

8 people per table maximum

Indoor and patio service must close by 9:30 p.m.

Takeout and delivery is allowed past 9:30 p.m.

Personal services

75% indoor capacity

Performing Arts and Movie Theaters

Capacity limited to no more than 100 people

Event Venues

Capacity limited to 25 people indoors, 50 people outdoors

Religious Gatherings