Stamford DPH closes 2 restaurants that allegedly violated COVID-19 policies

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford’s Department of Health has closed two businesses in Stamford for violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
Stamford health officials say Café Luna on West Broad Street and Reyes Bar & Restaurant on Stillwater Avenue were both closed for allegedly violating health and safety guidelines relating to overcrowding, wearing masks, and serving alcohol without food.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday the State of Connecticut would roll back to Phase 2. The restrictions include:
Restaurants
- 50% indoor capacity
- 8 people per table maximum
- Indoor and patio service must close by 9:30 p.m.
- Takeout and delivery is allowed past 9:30 p.m.
Personal services
- 75% indoor capacity
Performing Arts and Movie Theaters
- Capacity limited to no more than 100 people
Event Venues
- Capacity limited to 25 people indoors, 50 people outdoors
Religious Gatherings
- 50% indoor capacity, no more than 100 people
- Virtual services are encouraged