State advisory committees looking to when and how to expand Phase 1B of vaccinations

(WTNH) — How and when to expand Phase 1B of vaccinations is something that state advisory committees are busy studying. With the rush to vaccinate those over 75, the next big step is when those 65 and up will be eligible.

Connecticut continues to lead by example when it comes to an efficient vaccine rollout. As the weeks move, many more people will become eligible to get vaccinated. And if supply allows, the expansion is in the works.

A state vaccine efficacy subcommittee revealed what a full 1B category could look like, including those 65 to 74, those 16 to 64 with one high-risk condition. Those frontline essential workers who still need vaccines or next dose, and people living in congregate settings.

It says, assuming 75 percent of Phase 1B get vaccinated with 50,000 doses a week a full Phase 1 could take 20 weeks so through May that could be accelerated with more supply.

“About 1.3 individuals overall in a state of 3.5 million overall that includes children to this question about how this phase is staged as we move into these broader groups is certainly an issue that has implications into the timing,” Jason Schwartz, Assistant Professor Yale School of Public Health.

The committee is also monitoring reactions to vaccinations given here, which have been extremely low and mild.

Connecticut officials are awaiting Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine trial information soon. That vaccine could be yet another valuable tool in containing the virus in our state. It would then go through federal health verification processes before being made available to the public.

Also being looked at is when to give the green light for young people. They have been included in some trials and are even being sought for trials being done at Yale.