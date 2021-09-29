State employees have until Oct. 11 to get the mandated COVID-19 vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont addressed the impending deadline for state employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

While the governor said he is encouraged with the progress, there is still work to be done in the coming days.

Officials say around 60% of employees have gotten the vaccine.

“Look, there will be some people who say, ‘hell no,’ and they cannot come into work,” Lamont said at press conference Wednesday.

The state is now giving state employees until Monday, Oct.11 to get their shot.

