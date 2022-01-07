State facing shortage of drug used to treat omicron variant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare workers across the state are frustrated because of a drug shortage to treat omicron.

Health leaders say the federal government is allocating the valuable medication called Sotrovimab.

Leaders around the world want it because it is really the only monoclonal antibody that can fight omicron.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said they are waiting on the federal government for more. She said right now, more than 90% of COVID cases in the state are the omicron variant.

“We are limited by the amount we are allocated as a state and then our hospital partners get allocation accordingly,” Juthani said.

There are oral treatments that have shown to be effective but those are scarce.