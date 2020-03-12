State lawmaker, physicians hold virtual town hall meeting live on Facebook

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– State lawmakers are changing their correspondence with constituents because of the coronavirus. One is moving a town hall meeting to Facebook.

It was a town hall but not exactly what State Senator Heather Somers, (R) Groton had originally planned.

“Try to wipe down water bottles things like that,” said Dr. Kevin Torres, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Torres joined Senator Somers and other physicians from Lawrence & Memorial Hospital to answer questions about the coronavirus. They did it during a virtual town hall from Stonington, live on Facebook.

“Patients call they want a year’s worth of medications,” said Dr. Mark Somers, Chief of Cardiology at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. “Well, that’s not fair to the person.. the next person who needs those medications if they’re off the shelf.”

The state senator wanted people to get information straight from clinicians to avoid misinformation. They answered questions like ‘is the coronavirus really more serious than the flu?’

“This is a serious virus,” explained Dr. Alin Bortin, an infectious disease specialist. “It has the potential if given the opportunity, has the potential to become deadly. It will do that.”

Some constituents questioned if all the cancellations are necessary and those on the panel agreed it is. The fewer people who get sick the fewer people will continue to get sick.

“Although it may seem like to some overkill, we are trying to prevent this trajectory of the virus spreading and spreading throughout our community,” said Sen. Somers.

It’s not just state senators who are going remote or virtual. A realtor in Mystic, Bridget Morrissey, says she is doing the same. Morrisey is going to hold a virtual open house from a home on Oral School Road.

Her husband will hold the phone and walk around the house and go live on Facebook. That way he can show the home and also answer questions while lessening any exposure to people and that house.