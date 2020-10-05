State lawmakers pass out masks in New Britain, remind people to mask up as flu season approaches

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders came together in New Britain on Monday to hand out masks and encourage people to use them.

It’s a reminder that, although Connecticut’s COVID numbers have been generally good, we’re not in the clear yet.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz joined them at the city’s downtown CTfastrak station to spread the word about stopping the spread.

“We just really want to keep getting the message out that even though people are a little bit tired of the protocols, it’s important to wear masks, wash your hands, stay socially distant,” she said.

Those protocols are especially important heading into these colder months.

“The Coronaviruses have traditionally been seasonal so maybe, even if we do things correctly, we see an uptick in December, January, February because that’s how coronaviruses have worked in the past,” said state representative Dr. William Pettit.

That reminder goes out to young people especially — considering the cases popping up in schools across the state

“I’m hoping to see this go down in our school system,” said state representative Bobby Sanchez. “I know that we have a plan in place that if it continues to go up, eventually everyone’s going to go to remote learning. But, I’m hoping that we don’t get there.”

It’s not just schools, they’re also concerned about Connecticut’s cities.

“Virtually all of the upticks we’ve seen in the coronavirus have been in medium-size cities,” said Bysiewicz. “Norwich is one city that’s experiencing an uptick. We were in Windham yesterday, Bristol, and so, we really have to get the message out and remind people how important this is.”

This all comes as we’re heading into flu season, too. Local leaders are urging people to keep wearing those masks to reduce the spread of both viruses.