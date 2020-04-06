State leaders, health officials bracing for coronavirus peaks across Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — With some models predicting Fairfield County to peak with COVID-19 critical cases in a week and the rest of the state soon to follow by early May, state and hospital officials are racing to get ready for the projected surge.

At his daily briefing Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said the health care system is bending in Connecticut but not breaking.

Across the state, hospital beds are being added to shore up patient capacity, including one at Middlesex Hospital erected by the National Guard.

“Here’s why I sleep at night—due to the fact that we have great Americans, great Connecticut soldiers and airmen and militia members who raise their right hand to be part of something greater than themselves,” said Major General Francis Evon, Jr., as he gave Lieutenant Governer Susan Bysiewicz a tour of the 25-bed field hospital erected by the National Guard at Middlesex Hospital.

The enemy is on the horizon. Yet the governor, lieutenant governor, and hospital executives are showing signs of tentative optimism.

“We have been ordering all the PPE equipment,” said Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz. “We’ve been building out hospital and medical capacity so we can care for people.”

There are five National Guard field hospitals in the state now, with more coming. Stamford Hospital—once empty—will house close to 200 beds and be complete by the end of the week.

Yale’s Lanman Center gymnasium has also been converted by Yale New Haven Health. Bysiewicz said 6,000 beds could be needed to meet the surge, with other estimates going as high as 7,000 or more.

Governer Lamont said that on Monday the curve is—ever so slightly—beginning to flatten.

Hartford Health Care said it is already at 60% capacity. Dr. John Murphy, President and CEO of Nuvance Health, which runs several hospitals in Fairfield County, said his Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at both Norwalk and Danbury hospitals are “full,” but Dr. Murphy said that term is fluid.

There are other rooms and areas of the hospital capable of taking on any overflow of ICU patients. Murphy agreed that the curve has shown signs of flattening, and said with the field hospitals ready to go, the new built-in capacity for patients has given the state a small cushion to face the anticipated surge. He said officials are working to put all the pieces together in the final stretch.

“We want the space, the beds, the ventilators, and the protective equipment to all to get aligned around the same surge dates,” said Dr. Murphy.

Of any possible overflow, Murphy sayid there is a protocol all hospitals to share the burden.

“If we do exceed our capacity, we know where to send patients next,” he said.

As for the 2,000 retired healthcare workers the state has called on to re-enlist — so to speak — hospital administrators are working hard to get them credentialed, processed and placed. The hope is that they’ll be ready to bolster the ranks on the frontline in time for the COVID peak.