State leaders, health officials gathering in Hartford to urge people to get vaccinated

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A major push is happening on Thursday to get people vaccinated in the Capital City.

State leaders and health officials are gathering in Hartford’s North End to urge more people to get vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to spread.

This is a push for vaccines and the health department advising people to mask up. They say vaccines plus masking indoors are the best path forward amid this outbreak.

The Delta variant is more transmissible than other versions of COVID-19 and that’s what has health officials concerned.

Health officials in Connecticut cited multiple instances that resulted in document COVID outbreaks. One of them was a birthday party with about 50 attendees ending with 16 cases of COVID the following week. Four of the cases were hospitalized.

Officials say it was a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in attendance there.

One instance was a summer camp with about 50 campers, 13 of which contracted COVID.

Another reported situation with 28 Connecticut residents contracting COVID stemming from an outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

“The message here is really that the best weapon that we have is to be vaccinated, so even in these outbreak situations, we’re seeing that people who are vaccinated are less likely to be infected and get sick and certainly less likely to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Lynn Sosa, Deputy State Epidemiologist, Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and the health commissioner will be at a library in the north end later Thursday morning to urge people to get vaccinated and take this seriously.