State leaders renewing push for residents to take COVID-19 test

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — As Connecticut continues to reopen, Governor Ned Lamont and state officials are renewing the call for more people in the state to get tested. They also plan to expand access to that testing.

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz visited the Community Health Center in New Britain, where there is a walk-up coronavirus testing site.

News 8 was told that the City of New Britain had a high count of positive coronavirus cases but are behind 50 Connecticut towns in testing. Now, state leaders are renewing the call for more people to get tested for COVID-19.

Rep. Dr. William Petit said that at the beginning of the pandemic, “We didn’t understand how the biology of this virus came out, we didn’t understand there was a 2-14 day pre-symptomatic incubation period.”

Dr. Petit said that people should avoid highly confined areas with contained airflow. He encourages people to go outside, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

People seeking to receive a coronavirus test from New Britain’s Community Health Center do not need a doctor’s note; all they need to do is walk up.